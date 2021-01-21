Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters
Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Coronavirus: is China ready for the mRNA vaccine revolution?

  • The focus at home has been on the well-established path of inactivated formulas to fight Covid-19
  • But some companies are heeding the call to investigate the potential of a whole new kind of technology

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters
Moderna is a pioneer in mRNA technology, which Chinese firms have been uged to consider. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE