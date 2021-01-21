Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Science

Chinese capital Beijing sets sights on building ‘trillion yuan’ hi-tech manufacturing clusters

  • City wants to attract more global talent by offering better work conditions, and opening up its research facilities, according to new five-year plan
  • Vice-mayor says Beijing wants to attract people who can contribute to ‘our country’s drive to become a global power in science and technology development’

Topic |   China technology
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 8:30am, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE