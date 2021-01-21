Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese capital Beijing sets sights on building ‘trillion yuan’ hi-tech manufacturing clusters
- City wants to attract more global talent by offering better work conditions, and opening up its research facilities, according to new five-year plan
- Vice-mayor says Beijing wants to attract people who can contribute to ‘our country’s drive to become a global power in science and technology development’
Topic | China technology
Beijing has big plans for the next five years. Photo: EPA-EFE