The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout
The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout
Space
China /  Science

China’s space programme plans to launch first mission to the sun next year

  • Satellite will monitor solar activity for several years, including the peak of a new cycle
  • Probe will be able to send early warning of damage to the Earth’s electromagnetic atmosphere

Topic |   Space
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 6:00pm, 22 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout
The probe will be launched next year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE