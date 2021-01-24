Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Fighting Covid-19 ‘like trying to catch rats in a china shop without breaking the plates’, says Chinese expert

  • Zhang Wenhong, one of the country’s best-known experts, said the world faces a ‘protracted war’ to stay on top of the disease without closing down completely
  • China reported 80 new cases, plus 92 asymptomatic ones, on Sunday as it continues to battle the latest wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 7:37pm, 24 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE