Police officers wearing personal protective equipment on the streets of Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Fighting Covid-19 ‘like trying to catch rats in a china shop without breaking the plates’, says Chinese expert
- Zhang Wenhong, one of the country’s best-known experts, said the world faces a ‘protracted war’ to stay on top of the disease without closing down completely
- China reported 80 new cases, plus 92 asymptomatic ones, on Sunday as it continues to battle the latest wave of infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
