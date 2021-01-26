A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Explainer |
How the Covid-19 vaccines compare and who can get them

  • The race to carry out the biggest inoculation programme in history has begun, with six products approved and more to follow
  • What are some of the differences between the various vaccines and how many doses have been ordered around the world?

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:30pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine at a community health centre in Nanjing in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE