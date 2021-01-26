People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP
People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China National Biotec Group vouches for its vaccine against mutant strains spreading overseas

  • Along with foreign vaccine developers, CNBG assures that its vaccine will protect against new Covid-19 variants
  • Chinese CDC researcher says scientists are prepared for mutations and could modify an inactivated vaccine within two months

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik
Holly Chik

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP
People line up in Beijing to be tested for thecoronavirus on January 23, 2021. City officials rushed to eradicate a new local cluster of cases believed to be linked to a more contagious virus variant. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE