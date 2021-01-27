Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine is one of two being considered by the WHO for ‘emergency use listing’. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Sinopharm, Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines assessed by WHO for emergency use
- WHO reviews two Chinese vaccines for ‘emergency use listing’ status, which could expedite their approval by countries’ regulators
- It has received trial data from the companies and a decision could be made by March at the earliest
Topic | China coronavirus vaccine
