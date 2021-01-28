WHO experts leave the Jade Boutique Hotel in Wuhan by bus on Thursday after spending 14 days in quarantine. Photo: EPA-EFE WHO experts leave the Jade Boutique Hotel in Wuhan by bus on Thursday after spending 14 days in quarantine. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO experts leave the Jade Boutique Hotel in Wuhan by bus on Thursday after spending 14 days in quarantine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO investigation team members leave hotel quarantine in China

  • They’ve spent the first two weeks of their mission looking into origins of Covid-19 in video meetings with Chinese scientists
  • Several posted photos on Twitter celebrating the end of the isolation period

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 5:16pm, 28 Jan, 2021

