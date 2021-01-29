A car carrying members of the World Health Organization team arrives at Hubei Provincial Hospital in Wuhan on Friday. Photo: Reuters
WHO investigators visit hospital that treated first Covid-19 cases in China’s ground zero Wuhan
- First face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists held on Friday, the UN agency tweets after team members finish quarantine
- Experts intend to visit Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where the first cluster of infections was reported in December 2019
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A car carrying members of the World Health Organization team arrives at Hubei Provincial Hospital in Wuhan on Friday. Photo: Reuters