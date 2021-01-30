Researchers found the coronavirus may be able to alter human DNA. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus gene findings are no cause for alarm, says leading scientist
- MIT’s Rudolph Jaenish found that the coronavirus may be able to insert its genes into human DNA, but says there is no evidence that mRNA vaccines do the same
- He says the findings should be used to support anti-vax arguments and says that even if they are found to affect human genes it would be a good thing
