Coronavirus gene findings are no cause for alarm, says leading scientist

  • MIT’s Rudolph Jaenish found that the coronavirus may be able to insert its genes into human DNA, but says there is no evidence that mRNA vaccines do the same
  • He says the findings should be used to support anti-vax arguments and says that even if they are found to affect human genes it would be a good thing

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:30am, 30 Jan, 2021

Researchers found the coronavirus may be able to alter human DNA. Photo: Shutterstock
