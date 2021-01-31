Each of the nuclear power units in Fuqing have the capacity to produce enough electricity to power a country with a population of 1 million. Photo: Xinhua Each of the nuclear power units in Fuqing have the capacity to produce enough electricity to power a country with a population of 1 million. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Hualong One nuclear reactor goes into service

  • China now ‘a country that has truly mastered independent third-generation nuclear power technology’, CNNC party chief says
  • Almost 90 per cent of the equipment used in Hualong One, including all elements of its core, was made in China, company says

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 3:00pm, 31 Jan, 2021

