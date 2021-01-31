Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization team, at Huanan seafood market. Photo: Reuters
WHO investigators visit Wuhan seafood market as search for origins of coronavirus continues
- The Huanan market was linked to the earliest known cluster of Covid-19 cases, but its precise role in the outbreak has yet to be determined
- The team of scientists will spend a month in China as part of a long-delayed effort to trace the source of infections
Topic | Coronavirus China
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization team, at Huanan seafood market. Photo: Reuters