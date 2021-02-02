Members of the World Health Organization (WHO)-led team investigating the origins of the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen during their visit to the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan on February 2, 2021. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: WHO-led investigation team visits animal health facility in China in search for virus origins
- Zoonotic expert among white suit-clad visitors to animal centre as inquiry attempts to piece together how the virus transferred from bats to humans
- After visiting disease control centre, seafood market and hospitals, team member says investigators’ trip is ‘excellent’
