Supplies of syringes and vials to store vaccines are a vital cog in the immunisation machine. Photo: Xinhua Supplies of syringes and vials to store vaccines are a vital cog in the immunisation machine. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 vaccine: syringe and vial makers also face a race against time to meet demand

  • Producers of basic medical equipment are racing to meet orders that could prove critical to the success of mass inoculation programmes around the world
  • China is one of the biggest producers and many businesses started finalising plans with vaccine makers months ago

Holly Chik
Updated: 10:50pm, 2 Feb, 2021

