WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

WHO Covid-19 origin investigators visit Wuhan virology laboratory

  • Research institute has been at the centre of conspiracy theories, rejected by most scientists, that new coronavirus emerged there
  • Team member says he is looking forward to a productive day

Topic |   World Health Organization
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:01am, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
WHO investigative team members Peter Daszak and Thea Fischer arrive at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China as part of their quest to find the origin of the new coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE