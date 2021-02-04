Chinese scientists say they used sound waves to increase rainfall over the Tibetan plateau by up to 17 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Let’s get cloud: Chinese scientists turn up the volume and make it pour
- Team from Tsinghua University use sound energy to increase rainfall on Tibetan Plateau by up to 17 per cent
- Researchers say technique has no detrimental impact on the environment, but more data needed to prove its efficacy
Topic | China science
