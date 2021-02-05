The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP
The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP
China /  Science

Covid-19 variants add to Covax challenge of fair vaccine distribution

  • Biggest vaccination programme in history is on track, says development chief, but the challenges are huge with no time to lose
  • Rise of variant strains of the virus is adding to the complexity but no reason yet to change delivery plans

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 10:54pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP
The Covax Facility, a WHO-led partnership to deliver equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries, says it is on track to provide 2 billion doses or more. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE