This image of Mars captured by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 was released by China’s space agency on Friday. Image: China National Space Administration handout via AFP
China’s Mars probe captures its first image of red planet
- The Tianwen-1 took the black-and-white picture at a distance of 2.2 million km from Mars, according to the Chinese space agency
- The probe is now half that distance from the planet after 197 days, and its systems are in good condition
Topic | Space
