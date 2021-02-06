This image of Mars captured by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 was released by China’s space agency on Friday. Image: China National Space Administration handout via AFP This image of Mars captured by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 was released by China’s space agency on Friday. Image: China National Space Administration handout via AFP
This image of Mars captured by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 was released by China’s space agency on Friday. Image: China National Space Administration handout via AFP
Space
China /  Science

China’s Mars probe captures its first image of red planet

  • The Tianwen-1 took the black-and-white picture at a distance of 2.2 million km from Mars, according to the Chinese space agency
  • The probe is now half that distance from the planet after 197 days, and its systems are in good condition

Topic |   Space
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:28am, 6 Feb, 2021

