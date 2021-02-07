Chinese scientists says Beijing needs a radar system to help detect potentially threatening asteroids. Photo: Shutterstock
China urged by scientists to create biggest radar system to save lives threatened by asteroid strike
- Chinese scientists and military researchers outline plan for several radio dishes as ‘responsibility to mankind’
- Relying on the US to tell of a potential catastrophe is no longer an option, say researchers
