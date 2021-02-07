The Chinese team collected coral reef samples from Yongle (pictured) and Yongxing in the Paracel Islands. Xinhua The Chinese team collected coral reef samples from Yongle (pictured) and Yongxing in the Paracel Islands. Xinhua
Climate change: global warming may have started before industrial revolution, Chinese study says

  • Investigation of coral reefs in the Paracel Islands suggest the South China Sea began warming up in 1825, researchers say
  • Uranium dating shows samples have a continuous climate record going back to 1520

Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Feb, 2021

