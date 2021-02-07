The Chinese team collected coral reef samples from Yongle (pictured) and Yongxing in the Paracel Islands. Xinhua
Climate change: global warming may have started before industrial revolution, Chinese study says
- Investigation of coral reefs in the Paracel Islands suggest the South China Sea began warming up in 1825, researchers say
- Uranium dating shows samples have a continuous climate record going back to 1520
Topic | Climate change
The Chinese team collected coral reef samples from Yongle (pictured) and Yongxing in the Paracel Islands. Xinhua