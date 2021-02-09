This photo released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on February 5, 2021 is the first image of Mars captured by China's Tianwen-1 about 2.2 million kilometres from Mars. Photo: EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration
China’s Mars probe expected to enter orbit within days before rover studies red planet surface and atmosphere
- Tianwen-1 will slow enough to be captured by Martian gravity around February 10 as part of its mission to orbit, land and release a rover
- Missions from the UAE and the United States are also on their way to Mars and are predicted to arrive this month
Topic | Space
