Israel hopes to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by the end of March. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s ‘green passports’ plan could lead way in reviving world tourism after Covid-19 vaccination programme is complete
- The country has vaccinated more of its population than any other and is in talks with Greece and Cyprus about allowing travel to resume
- Diplomats in Beijing say preliminary talks with China are under way as it looks to set up reciprocal arrangements with other countries
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
