Israel hopes to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by the end of March. Photo: Xinhua Israel hopes to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population by the end of March. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s ‘green passports’ plan could lead way in reviving world tourism after Covid-19 vaccination programme is complete

  • The country has vaccinated more of its population than any other and is in talks with Greece and Cyprus about allowing travel to resume
  • Diplomats in Beijing say preliminary talks with China are under way as it looks to set up reciprocal arrangements with other countries

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing and Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:56pm, 8 Feb, 2021

