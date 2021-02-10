Quantum computing is expected to eventually advance computing power way beyond the reach of existing supercomputers. Illustration: Brian Wang Quantum computing is expected to eventually advance computing power way beyond the reach of existing supercomputers. Illustration: Brian Wang
Chinese company Origin develops system software for quantum computers

  • ‘Operating system’ could improve efficiency ‘by several times’ but an expert says it is too early to contemplate
  • Technology could eventually replace supercomputers but quantum computing is still in its infancy

Updated: 2:15pm, 10 Feb, 2021

