Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg
Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s Covid-19 origin theory includes pig heads and frozen fish

  • WHO investigation team puts forward cold-chain transmission as a lead despite scepticism
  • Beijing has used the theory to support its claims that the virus may have not originated in China

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthyLinda Lew
Simone McCarthy and Linda Lew

Updated: 11:00pm, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg
Imported Australian beef at an Ole supermarket in Shanghai in January. Many Chinese shoppers grow reluctant to buy overseas food products after Covid-19 infections were reported among people handling such items. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE