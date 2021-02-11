Millions of Chinese face mandatory coronavirus tests to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP
Chinese turn to on-call coronavirus testing during holiday travel rush
- Tests are compulsory for many travellers to rural areas, and that could be a boon for private firms offering personalised services
- Swab tests at home or work can be booked on mobile apps to avoid long waits at test centres or hospitals
Topic | China Society
Millions of Chinese face mandatory coronavirus tests to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP