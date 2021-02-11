Millions of Chinese face mandatory coronavirus tests to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP Millions of Chinese face mandatory coronavirus tests to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: AP
Chinese turn to on-call coronavirus testing during holiday travel rush

  • Tests are compulsory for many travellers to rural areas, and that could be a boon for private firms offering personalised services
  • Swab tests at home or work can be booked on mobile apps to avoid long waits at test centres or hospitals

Reuters
Updated: 11:46am, 11 Feb, 2021

