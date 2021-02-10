The National Energy Administration proposed that the share of renewables like solar power be raised from 28.2 per cent last year to 40 per cent by 2030. Photo: AFP The National Energy Administration proposed that the share of renewables like solar power be raised from 28.2 per cent last year to 40 per cent by 2030. Photo: AFP
Climate change: China’s energy regulator proposes target of 40 per cent renewables by 2030

  • NEA also calls for share of power generated by non-hydro renewable sources to be raised to 25.9 per cent, in draft policy document
  • Analysts disagree on whether the country could meet the goals within a decade

Echo Xie
Updated: 10:45pm, 10 Feb, 2021

