The National Energy Administration proposed that the share of renewables like solar power be raised from 28.2 per cent last year to 40 per cent by 2030. Photo: AFP
Climate change: China’s energy regulator proposes target of 40 per cent renewables by 2030
- NEA also calls for share of power generated by non-hydro renewable sources to be raised to 25.9 per cent, in draft policy document
- Analysts disagree on whether the country could meet the goals within a decade
Topic | Energy
The National Energy Administration proposed that the share of renewables like solar power be raised from 28.2 per cent last year to 40 per cent by 2030. Photo: AFP