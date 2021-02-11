A delivery driver waits for an order at a themed cafe in Beijing, as China’s ambitious missions add to people’s interest in space. Photo: AP A delivery driver waits for an order at a themed cafe in Beijing, as China’s ambitious missions add to people’s interest in space. Photo: AP
A delivery driver waits for an order at a themed cafe in Beijing, as China’s ambitious missions add to people’s interest in space. Photo: AP
China’s Tianwen-1 Mars mission adding to growing domestic interest in space

  • Love affair includes travelling to mock Mars colonies and to watch rockets launch in Hainan, and space-themed television, films and literature
  • Tianwen-1 spacecraft’s mission to Mars is the latest milestone in China’s increasingly ambitious space exploration

Associated Press
Updated: 4:37pm, 11 Feb, 2021

