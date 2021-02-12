Rao Yi (left) claims the results of an experiment Pei Gang (right) conducted two decades ago could not be reproduced. Photo: Handout
Scientific fraud or false claim? China confronts a research crisis
- A prominent scientist has been cleared of accusations of wrongdoing over an experiment more than two decades ago
- His accuser alleged that the results could not be reproduced, raising questions about the credibility of the country’s scientific output
Topic | China science
