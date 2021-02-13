WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all theories about the origin of the coronavirus need further analysis. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: all origin theories still on the table, WHO chief says
- Lead investigator says it is extremely unlikely the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan because facility did not have the pathogen
- Team expected to publish summary of trip report next week
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all theories about the origin of the coronavirus need further analysis. Photo: Reuters