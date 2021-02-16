Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease visits Huanan seafood market in Wuhan on January 31, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: WHO mission notes consensus between international and Chinese experts for joint report on origins
- Peter Ben Embarek says team will finalise technical parts of the initial report in next few days
- Mission conceived as a collaborative effort not ‘investigation of supposed wrongdoing’, says WHO’s Michael Ryan
