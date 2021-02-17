WHO team leader Peter Ben Embarek arrives at the airport in Wuhan on February 10 after the scientists spent weeks on the ground there. Photo: Reuters WHO team leader Peter Ben Embarek arrives at the airport in Wuhan on February 10 after the scientists spent weeks on the ground there. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: facing criticism and attacks, WHO team readies report on Wuhan probe

  • Questions have been raised about the findings of the Covid-19 origins mission and the scientists’ access to information in China
  • All eyes are now on the official reports, with the first expected to be released this week

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:00am, 17 Feb, 2021

