China has attributed spot coronavirus outbreaks to imported frozen food and rigorously tests food and packaging from overseas. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US agencies dismiss China’s theory of Covid-19 spread via food and packaging

  • Chinese authorities have linked several infections among food workers to contaminated frozen salmon, cod, and pig heads
  • But scientists around the world and the USFDA are among bodies to say there is no credible evidence Covid-19 can be transmitted this way

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Feb, 2021

