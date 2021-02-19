China has attributed spot coronavirus outbreaks to imported frozen food and rigorously tests food and packaging from overseas. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US agencies dismiss China’s theory of Covid-19 spread via food and packaging
- Chinese authorities have linked several infections among food workers to contaminated frozen salmon, cod, and pig heads
- But scientists around the world and the USFDA are among bodies to say there is no credible evidence Covid-19 can be transmitted this way
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
