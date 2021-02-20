Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Xinjiang
China /  Science

High anaemia rate in China’s Xinjiang region suggests malnutrition in young people, say medical studies

  • Studies published in two medical journals show extent of blood condition in children despite economic growth in the western region
  • The rise of some other diseases, including diabetes, mirrors national health trends and may be attributed to an ageing population

Topic |   Xinjiang
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Researchers have found a significantly higher rate of anaemia among children in Xinjiang than elsewhere in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE