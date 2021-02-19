People are monitored for any reactions after receiving coronavirus vaccine shots in Beijing last month. Photo: Kyodo People are monitored for any reactions after receiving coronavirus vaccine shots in Beijing last month. Photo: Kyodo
People are monitored for any reactions after receiving coronavirus vaccine shots in Beijing last month. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Science

China’s public hesitant to take Covid-19 vaccines, another survey suggests

  • In poll of medical and epidemic prevention workers in Zhejiang, fewer than half want emergency jab, and only a quarter say they will when available to all
  • Coming after similar scepticism among Shanghai residents, it suggests ‘major hurdle for China to speed up vaccination’, expert says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Feb, 2021

