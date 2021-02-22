Health workers queue to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, on Thursday. Photo: AP Health workers queue to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccines: signs of weaker response to new strains in South Africa, Brazil

  • Two mRNA shots less able to neutralise variant that emerged near Cape Town, Boston researchers find in non-peer-reviewed study
  • People should still get the jabs to guard against severe disease, virologist says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Feb, 2021

Health workers queue to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, on Thursday. Photo: AP
