Health workers queue to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccines: signs of weaker response to new strains in South Africa, Brazil
- Two mRNA shots less able to neutralise variant that emerged near Cape Town, Boston researchers find in non-peer-reviewed study
- People should still get the jabs to guard against severe disease, virologist says
