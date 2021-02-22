A coronavirus vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products was granted conditional market approval in December. Photo: Xinhua A coronavirus vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products was granted conditional market approval in December. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Sinopharm seeks general use green light for second vaccine

  • State firm says it has applied for approval for shot developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products
  • Work is also under way on a third jab using different technology that would be easier to scale up, company chairman says

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 22 Feb, 2021

