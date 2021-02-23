The heavy-lift rocket arrived at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Xi Jinping urges era of exploration as China nears launch of first space station module
- Long March 5B rocket transported to Hainan site where it will be loaded with control centre and main living area for astronauts
- Launch expected in the coming months as China continues to step up its space programme
Topic | Space
