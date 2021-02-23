China completed its BeiDou navigation system in June when it sent the final satellite into orbit. Photo: Xinhua
China’s BeiDou satellite system more visible from space than its US rival GPS, study finds
- Researchers say a spacecraft travelling at or below an altitude of 2,000km would be able to see 50 per cent more from the Chinese constellation
- They concluded that the most precise information could be accessed by using a combination of signals from the two navigation systems
Topic | China technology
China completed its BeiDou navigation system in June when it sent the final satellite into orbit. Photo: Xinhua