China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP
China space programme: Tianwen-1 enters Mars’ parking orbit ahead of touchdown in May
- All flight control systems and equipment ‘working normally’, National Space Administration says
- Notice comes just days after America’s Perseverance probe sent back the first audio ever recorded on the surface of the red planet
