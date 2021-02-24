China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP
China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP
Space
China /  Science

China space programme: Tianwen-1 enters Mars’ parking orbit ahead of touchdown in May

  • All flight control systems and equipment ‘working normally’, National Space Administration says
  • Notice comes just days after America’s Perseverance probe sent back the first audio ever recorded on the surface of the red planet

Topic |   Space
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP
China’s Tianwen-1 probe, seen en route to Mars, is set to touchdown on the red planet in May. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE