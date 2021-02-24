Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride on a subway train in Beijing in February 2021. The Global Prediction System predicts new Covid-19 cases will hit a seasonal low in April at about 9.2 million worldwide but then climb to about 14 million cases in July. Photo: AP Photo Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride on a subway train in Beijing in February 2021. The Global Prediction System predicts new Covid-19 cases will hit a seasonal low in April at about 9.2 million worldwide but then climb to about 14 million cases in July. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: Chinese scientists enhance pandemic prediction with climate data to create early warning system

  • System designers use nitrogen dioxide measurements to indicate whether social distancing is in place
  • The next-gen system will take into account air traffic and environmental factors

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:48pm, 24 Feb, 2021

