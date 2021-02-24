The CanSino vaccine was tested on healthy volunteers in Wuhan in March last year. Photo: Reuters The CanSino vaccine was tested on healthy volunteers in Wuhan in March last year. Photo: Reuters
Covid-19 vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm, CanSino release efficacy data

  • Wuhan unit of state-owend Sinopharm, whose first vaccine was approved for general use in December, says second product has an efficacy rate of 72.5 per cent
  • CanSino puts efficacy rate of its vaccine at 65 per cent, but says it is 90 per cent effective at preventing severe symptoms

