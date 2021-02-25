Wuhan went into lockdown for more than two months in January last year. Its death rate was found to be 56 per cent higher than estimates for the first three months of 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: apart from Wuhan, China’s death rates didn’t rise at start of pandemic, study finds
- In the first three months of 2020, mortality rates in Wuhan were 56 per cent higher than estimates based on average in previous years
- But elsewhere they were lower than expected, which researchers said may be related to behavioural changes during lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Wuhan went into lockdown for more than two months in January last year. Its death rate was found to be 56 per cent higher than estimates for the first three months of 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE