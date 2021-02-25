Some Covid-19 vaccines give recipients antibodies to help their body fight the coronavirus. Photo: AP Some Covid-19 vaccines give recipients antibodies to help their body fight the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Covid-19 vaccines may give you antibodies that prevent you entering China

  • China requires inbound air passengers to test negative for a viral antibody as well as for Covid-19 – but some have acquired that antibody from a vaccine
  • Travellers, who must get clearance from Chinese embassies before boarding flights, say they face uncertainty

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Feb, 2021

