Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the closed Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AFP Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the coronavirus visit the closed Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan on January 31. Photo: AFP
Hunt for Covid-19 origins: questions surface over China’s testing of suspect animals

  • WHO confirmed supply chains were identified for animals sold in Wuhan, based on the view that the virus may have first infected traded wildlife
  • But these routes were seemingly not traced back to farms and breeders, and team members say it’s the ‘next step’ in the investigation

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 6:00am, 26 Feb, 2021

