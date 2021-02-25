If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP
If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus vaccines block disease, but do they protect people from getting infected?

  • If vaccines being rolled out around the world ward off not only symptoms but the virus itself, it could and hasten the return to normalcy
  • But the ‘big concern is that the vaccines prevent illness, hospitalisation and death, but won’t sufficiently prevent transmission’, expert says

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:15pm, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP
If coronavirus vaccines can ward off not only symptoms but also the pathogen itself, it could hasten the world’s return to normalcy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE