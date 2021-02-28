A researcher with the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia examines a bat during a field mission. Photo: Pasteur Institute in Cambodia A researcher with the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia examines a bat during a field mission. Photo: Pasteur Institute in Cambodia
China / Science

Coronavirus: unlikely clues to Covid-19 ancestry found in Cambodia lab freezer, Thai drain pipe

  • Fresh findings expand the range of known coronaviruses related to the one that causes Covid-19
  • Researchers look for ‘bat zero’ in the quest to identify the initial animal hosts

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 2:00pm, 28 Feb, 2021

