China /  Science

China on watch for mutant African swine fever strains

  • Researchers say they have found two variants that spread more easily than the dominant type
  • Disease devastated pig herds in 2018 as millions were culled to contain outbreaks

Topic |   African swine fever
Mimi Lau
Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

Chinese researchers say they have found two mutations of African swine fever that are less virulent but highly transmissible. Photo: EPA-EFE
