Chinese researchers say they have found two mutations of African swine fever that are less virulent but highly transmissible. Photo: EPA-EFE
China on watch for mutant African swine fever strains
- Researchers say they have found two variants that spread more easily than the dominant type
- Disease devastated pig herds in 2018 as millions were culled to contain outbreaks
