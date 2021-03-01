China’s most powerful rocket in operation is the 25-tonne Long March-5, seen here carrying the Chang'e 5 spacecraft on the first stage of its 2020 mission to retrieve samples from the moon. Photo: Xinhua China’s most powerful rocket in operation is the 25-tonne Long March-5, seen here carrying the Chang'e 5 spacecraft on the first stage of its 2020 mission to retrieve samples from the moon. Photo: Xinhua
China enters heavy rocket race with planned 100-tonne launch vehicle

  • Rocket’s payload will make it more powerful than world-leading SpaceX Falcon Heavy with development expected over next five years
  • Lunar exploration commander Luan Enjie said it will speed up the country’s space programme including infrastructure building

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:30pm, 1 Mar, 2021

