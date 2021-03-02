George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: US and China should join forces to find the animal host, top Chinese scientists say

  • Collaboration is also needed to speed vaccine manufacture and distribution, they add
  • Call comes after US rejected findings from World Health Organization mission to Wuhan because China did not offer ‘requisite transparency’

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 4:32am, 2 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
George Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, shown at a news briefing in January, said on Monday that China and the US should work together to find the animal host of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE