The World Intellectual Property Organisation says 275,900 international patents were filed in 2020. Photo: Reuters The World Intellectual Property Organisation says 275,900 international patents were filed in 2020. Photo: Reuters
China

China extends lead over US for international patent applications, UN agency says

  • Record 275,900 patents filed in 2020, up 4 per cent increase from 2019, World Intellectual Property Organisation says
  • China’s Huawei Technologies tops chart for fourth straight year, with 5,464 filings

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:35pm, 2 Mar, 2021

